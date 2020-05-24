Bundesliga

Timo Werner achieves Bundesliga scoring feat for first time in 21 years

A second hat-trick of the season against Mainz saw RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner achieve something not seen in the Bundesliga for 21 years.

24 May, 2020 22:29 IST

Timo Werner became the first Bundesliga player to score two hat-tricks against the same opponent in a single season in 21 years with his treble against Mainz on Sunday.

RB Leipzig star Werner, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, hit three in an 8-0 win over Mainz in November and repeated the trick in a 5-0 success at Opel Arena this weekend.

The last player to register hat-tricks in two games against one opponent in the same Bundesliga season was Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten against Borussia Monchengladbach in 1998-99.

Germany international Werner's tally for the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign now stands at 24 – the best single-season return of his career.

