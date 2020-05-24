Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Timo Werner achieves Bundesliga scoring feat for first time in 21 years A second hat-trick of the season against Mainz saw RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner achieve something not seen in the Bundesliga for 21 years. Tom Webber 24 May, 2020 22:29 IST Timo Werner celebrates scoring against Mainz. - Getty Images Tom Webber 24 May, 2020 22:29 IST Timo Werner became the first Bundesliga player to score two hat-tricks against the same opponent in a single season in 21 years with his treble against Mainz on Sunday.RB Leipzig star Werner, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, hit three in an 8-0 win over Mainz in November and repeated the trick in a 5-0 success at Opel Arena this weekend.READ | Schalke's 'psychological problems' and Serdar injury compound miserable day for Wagner The last player to register hat-tricks in two games against one opponent in the same Bundesliga season was Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten against Borussia Monchengladbach in 1998-99.Germany international Werner's tally for the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign now stands at 24 – the best single-season return of his career. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos