WATCH: Leroy Sane's scores for Bayern on debut

Bayern Munich bolstered its already imposing attack by adding Leroy Sane to the roster in July. The treble winner began its hunt for a ninth-straight Bundesliga with an 8-0 thrashing of Schalke in the opening weekend.

Sane, who came through the youth ranks at Schalke, also scored against his former club when he latched on to a throughball from Joshua Kimmich and raced away to the goal before calmly slotting it behind the keeper for Bayern's seventh goal of the match. The former Manchester City winger also grabbed two assists by setting up Serge Gnabry in the second half.