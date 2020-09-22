Football Bundesliga Bundesliga WATCH: Leroy Sane's scores for Bayern on debut Leroy Sane moved from Manchester City to Bayern Munich before the end of the 2019-20 season and scored on his debut against former club Schalke. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 15:11 IST Leroy Sane scored Bayern's seventh goal in the win against Schalke. - ap Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 15:11 IST Bayern Munich bolstered its already imposing attack by adding Leroy Sane to the roster in July. The treble winner began its hunt for a ninth-straight Bundesliga with an 8-0 thrashing of Schalke in the opening weekend.Sane, who came through the youth ranks at Schalke, also scored against his former club when he latched on to a throughball from Joshua Kimmich and raced away to the goal before calmly slotting it behind the keeper for Bayern's seventh goal of the match. The former Manchester City winger also grabbed two assists by setting up Serge Gnabry in the second half. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos