Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Werder players in voluntary quarantine after teammate tests positive Werder Bremen players and staff have gone into a two-day voluntary quarantine after a teammate tested positive for COVID-19, the club said. Reuters Berlin 22 October, 2020 18:09 IST Werder, which hosts Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, will retest everyone again on Friday. - Getty Images Reuters Berlin 22 October, 2020 18:09 IST Werder Bremen players and staff have gone into a two-day voluntary quarantine after a teammate tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Thursday.Werder, which hosts Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, will retest everyone again on Friday.“In order to have more security for the rest of the team and entire staff, all players, coaches and staff will go into a voluntary quarantine at their homes,” the club said. “The planned training session for Thursday is cancelled.”While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating. Many Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich this week, have recorded positive cases among players.Germany's RKI public health institute said the country must prepare for an uncontrolled spread of the virus. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos