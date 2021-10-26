Wolfsburg appoints Kohfeldt as coach until 2023

VfL Wolfsburg has named Florian Kohfeldt as its head coach on Tuesday, two days after it sacked Mark van Bommel following an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

The 39-year-old Kohfeldt, who coached Werder Bremen from 2017 until May this year when he was sacked, signed a contract to 2023.

"We have held many talks in the past few hours and came up with a shortlist of possible candidates," said Wolves' sporting director Marcel Schaefer.

"We are pleased that we have been able to reach an agreement with Florian Kohfeldt and are convinced he can identify with our approach and that we’ll return to winning ways together," he added.

Wolfsburg, which last season qualified for the Champions League, has lost its last five matches in all competitions with one point from its five most recent Bundesliga matches.

Under Van Bommel it drew two and lost one of its three Champions League group matches, sitting in last place. The side lost 3-1 to Salzburg last week.

"I did not have to think twice about accepting this challenge," Kohfeldt said in a club statement. "It is an exciting challenge which I am really looking forward to."

"There is a lot of quality and dynamism in this team and we are now going to work together to bring that back onto the pitch," he added.

Wolfsburg is in ninth place in the Bundesliga.