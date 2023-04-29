Football

Sociedad wins at Osasuna to close on Champions League spot

The win on Friday let fourth-placed Sociedad open a nine-point gap over fifth-placed Real Betis, putting more pressure on the Seville-based side to win at leader Barcelona on Saturday.

AP
Barcelona 29 April, 2023 09:36 IST
Barcelona 29 April, 2023 09:36 IST
Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad celebrates with teammate Mikel Merino after scoring the team’s second goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna Sociedad at El Sadar Stadium on April 28, 2023.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad celebrates with teammate Mikel Merino after scoring the team’s second goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna Sociedad at El Sadar Stadium on April 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The win on Friday let fourth-placed Sociedad open a nine-point gap over fifth-placed Real Betis, putting more pressure on the Seville-based side to win at leader Barcelona on Saturday.

Real Sociedad took another step toward locking up a Champions League berth after it won at Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league.

The win on Friday let fourth-placed Sociedad open a nine-point gap over fifth-placed Real Betis, putting more pressure on the Seville-based side to win at leader Barcelona on Saturday.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Leader Dortmund stumbles in title race with 1-1 draw at Bochum

The top four finishers in the league earn spots in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The game’s opener came in the sixth minute when Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera scored an own goal.

Herrera kept Osasuna in the match by making saves, including getting enough of Mikel Oyarzabal’s low shot to send it off his crossbar in the 67th.

But Take Kubo added a second goal in the 90th with a low shot that Herrera let slip past him.

Osasuna was in eighth place and has one more league game before it takes on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

Despite the loss, Osasuna players spent several minutes on the pitch receiving ovations from their fans in their last home game before the Copa final.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us