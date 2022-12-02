Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Lineups out! Schedule, streaming info; Kick-off at 12:30am IST; CMR vs BRA updates

Follow for all live updates, score and highlights of the FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Brazil

Will the streak continue? - Brazil has won all seven of its FIFA World Cup matches against African sides, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice.

Selecao dominance - Brazil has won five of its six meetings with Cameroon in all competitions (L1), most recently a 1-0 friendly win in November 2018. Brazil has won both previous FIFA World Cup games between the sides, 3-0 in 1994 and 4-1 in 2014.

Changes galore - Brazil’s nine changes is its most between games at a single World Cup since 1966 (vs Portugal after Hungary - also 9).

LINE-UPS! Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

Preview

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Cameroon still have a chance of qualifying.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one point apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

When and Where to Watch

Where will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on December 3, 2022.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match in India?

The Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.