Canada v Cayman Islands World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 tests

A World Cup qualifying match between Canada and the Cayman Islands slated for Sunday in Bradenton, Florida, has been rescheduled due to the absence of appropriate COVID-19 test results among the Cayman camp, FIFA has said.The Group B match that was supposed to kick off at 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) will now be held at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, pending COVID-19 protocols being met."This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all participants in the match," FIFA said in a statement. United States misses Olympics after semifinal loss to Honduras 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Germany beats Romania to top Group J Before each game, teams are required to provide FIFA with negative COVID-19 tests for all players and staff taken no earlier than 72 hours before accessing the venue.Canada Football said in a statement that it engaged a laboratory to be on-site with the team to conduct tests and that all its staff and players had returned negative results before arriving and while in camp in Florida. 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Belotti and Locatelli earn Italy win in Bulgaria Canada began its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a 5-1 win last Thursday against Bermuda, while the Cayman Islands lost 3-0 to Suriname last Wednesday.The six group winners advance to the second round, where they compete in a home-and-away playoff during the second half of the June 2021 FIFA window to complete the eight-team final round.