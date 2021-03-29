Canada v Cayman Islands World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 tests

A World Cup qualifying match between Canada and the Cayman Islands slated for Sunday in Bradenton, Florida, has been rescheduled due to the absence of appropriate COVID-19 test results among the Cayman camp, FIFA has said.

The Group B match that was supposed to kick off at 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) will now be held at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, pending COVID-19 protocols being met.

"This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all participants in the match," FIFA said in a statement.

Before each game, teams are required to provide FIFA with negative COVID-19 tests for all players and staff taken no earlier than 72 hours before accessing the venue.

Canada Football said in a statement that it engaged a laboratory to be on-site with the team to conduct tests and that all its staff and players had returned negative results before arriving and while in camp in Florida.

Canada began its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a 5-1 win last Thursday against Bermuda, while the Cayman Islands lost 3-0 to Suriname last Wednesday.

The six group winners advance to the second round, where they compete in a home-and-away playoff during the second half of the June 2021 FIFA window to complete the eight-team final round.