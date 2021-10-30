English League Cup quarterfinals draw announced

The draw for the English League Cup quarterfinals was announced on Saturday.

West Ham United, which knocked out defending champion Manchester City on penalties, will face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby.

Arsenal will face Sunderland, a club, which has seen its fall from top-flight football to the third division, at the Emirates Stadium.

Brentford, which has exceeded expectations under manager Thomas Frank after its promotion to the Premier League this season will have a tough test as it will face European champion, Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers will return to Anfield as his club, Leicester City will clash against his former club Liverpool.

All ties will be played in the week starting from December 20.

