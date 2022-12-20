Football

Carlo Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024

The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Reuters
20 December, 2022 11:27 IST
20 December, 2022 11:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, centre, leaves the pitch at the end of the first half during the La Liga soccer match against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on November 7, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, centre, leaves the pitch at the end of the first half during the La Liga soccer match against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on November 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to stay at the Spanish club until his contract expires in June 2024 following reports of a possible move to the Brazilian national team.

The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Also Read
Ronaldo is an ‘exceptional player’, says Ancelotti

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, I live day-by-day,” Ancelotti told Italian Rai Radio 1 show.

“At the moment, I’m happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don’t sack me before then, I’m not going to move.”

The 63-year-old also praised the work of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after his side were crowned World Cup champions following their victory over France in the final.

Also Read | League leader Real Madrid held at home by Girona

“(Scaloni) did an extraordinary job and did not invent anything new: he put the players in place and gave them a good defensive organisation,” Ancelotti added.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will resume their season on Dec. 30, as they look to regain the LaLiga top spot, where Barcelona sit two points ahead.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us