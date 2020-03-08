Carlos Tevez explains Diego Maradona kiss before Boca Juniors' title win

Carlos Tevez revealed he kissed Diego Maradona for luck before leading Boca Juniors to the Argentinian Primera Division title on Saturday.

Tevez scored a 72nd-minute winner to lift Boca to a 1-0 victory over Maradona's Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and to the title after River Plate's draw at Atletico Tucuman. The forward kissed Maradona on the mouth before the encounter and later said he was seeking luck, while he also praised Boca's second vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme.

READ | Boban sacked by Milan as Gazidis begins suspected San Siro overhaul

"Roman is very important, it was very clear from the first talk. He also helped me a lot to find that Carlitos, this is the reward," Tevez said, via Ole. "Roman in the box, me making a goal. I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way... sometimes you have to look for luck."

Gimnasia goalkeeper Jorge Broun was unable to keep out Tevez's 20-yard effort for what proved to be the winner. Tevez, 36, said he was desperate to deliver success for Boca, which moved onto 34 titles – two shy of River's all-time record of 36.

"I was hungry for glory again. I think I felt again that I had to go back to my neighbourhood, that I had to get off a lot of things and fight like the kid who fought when I was a kid," he said.

"It was two or three years of fighting against my head, against a lot of things. I always kept working, trying to get out of that well, it was very difficult for me to get out, to get back to my roots. It was as I was telling you, I needed to go back to be hungry for glory. I found myself at the right time."