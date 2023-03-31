Football

CAS upholds life ban on former Haiti federation vice-president Grant

Football’s world governing body investigated Grant as part of a probe into ex-Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart following allegations of sexual harassment.

Reuters
31 March, 2023 10:05 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA’s Ethics Committee identified Grant as one of the perpetrators of sexual abuse and imposed a life ban on him in 2021.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA's Ethics Committee identified Grant as one of the perpetrators of sexual abuse and imposed a life ban on him in 2021.

FIFA’s life ban on former Haitian Football Federation vice-president Rosnick Grant from the sport will be upheld, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee identified Grant as one of the perpetrators of sexual abuse and imposed a life ban on him in 2021.

The fine imposed on Grant was reduced to 35,000 Swiss francs ($38,000), from 100,000 Swiss francs, due to the disproportionate salary conditions he was subject to in Haiti.

Jean-Bart’s life ban was overturned by CAS in February.

