Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

US forward Macario joins Chelsea on three-year deal

Published : Jun 10, 2023 12:47 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jun 10, 2023 12:47 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Catarina Macario signed with Chelsea on a three-year deal.
Catarina Macario signed with Chelsea on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Catarina Macario signed with Chelsea on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: AP

United States forward Catarina Macario joined Chelsea on a free transfer from French champion Olympique Lyonnais, the Women’s Super League winner said on Friday.

Macario, 23, signed a three-year deal with Chelsea after spending two seasons in France, where she helped Lyon win the league and Champions League titles in her debut campaign in 2021-22.

Brazilian-born Macario, who has 17 U.S. caps, will miss this year’s World Cup as she continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament that has sidelined since last June.

ALSO READ
Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound

“I’ve been fortunate to have had some great experiences in Europe already with Lyon, playing with many top players and, of course, winning the Champions League also,” Macario told Chelsea’s website.

“I hope to carry on those experiences here and bring home the trophy for Chelsea.”

Macario signed her first professional contract with Lyon in 2021 after a standout college career at Stanford University.

Her arrival at Kingsmeadow continues a busy close season for Chelsea, which also signed midfielder Sjoeke Nusken and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. Captain Magdalena Eriksson and striker Pernille Harder left the club and joined Bayern Munich.

“Cat is one of the most intelligent, creative attacking players in the world, who I think will blossom in this Chelsea team,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. “She brings a great deal of flair, European experience and an unbelievable winning mentality.”

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Catarina Macario

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

