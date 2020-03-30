Football Football Cavani to Boca Juniors? Hopefully very soon, says sporting director Bermudez Edinson Cavani is out of contract in June and the Uruguay international has been linked with several clubs since his failed transfer to Atletico Madrid in January. Sacha Pisani 30 March, 2020 10:14 IST Edinson Cavani is Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer. - AFP Sacha Pisani 30 March, 2020 10:14 IST Boca Juniors sporting director Jorge Bermudez is hopeful Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani will join the Argentine giant "very soon".Cavani is out of contract in June and the Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from PSG following his failed transfer to Atletico Madrid in January. Pedro plays down reports of leaving Chelsea The 33-year-old – PSG's all-time leading goalscorer – has also reportedly emerged as a target for new MLS franchise Inter Miami.But Bermudez believes Boca, where club legend Juan Roman Riquelme is now vice-president, can lure the PSG forward to Buenos Aires."Knowing Riquelme and the distance to [former Uruguay international Diego] Forlan, and knowing the category of Cavani, hopefully it will be very soon," Bermudez told Radio Cooperativa. "He would give us a great hand and be very supportive. I think he wants to come to Boca."Bermudez added: "If he comes it is for a real desire and the signs are clear." Roberto Carlos wanted Neymar to join Real Madrid Prior to the postponement of Ligue 1 and football due to coronavirus, Cavani had scored seven goals across all competitions in 2019-20.Cavani has called Paris home since swapping Napoli for PSG in 2013. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos