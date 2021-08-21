Celtic signs Croatia defender Juranovic

Celtic signed Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw on Saturday in a deal worth a reported £2.5 million ($3.4 million).

Juranovic agreed on a five-year deal with the Scottish club and is now awaiting international clearance.

The 26-year-old right-back is the eighth player to join Ange Postecoglou's team since the end of last season.

He follows Osaze Urhoghide, Liam Shaw, Liel Abada, Joe Hart, James McCarthy, Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi to Glasgow.

"We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the club, and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad," Postecoglou told Celtic's website.

"As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad, and we have made good progress.

"We have so many challenges ahead of us, and Josip will add important quality and depth."