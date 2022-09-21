UEFA ‘pre-prepared’ Champions League final statement blaming ‘late’ fans, says report

UEFA’s statement blaming Liverpool supporters for delaying the start of the Champions League final in Paris was pre-prepared much before the day of the match, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. "The statement, put up on the big screen at the Stade de France, announced that a delay to the scheduled 9pm kick-off of the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid had been caused by “late arrival of fans”," the report read.

"The statement blaming late arrival of fans was decided on in the planning stages of the match, as the one likely to be used in the event of kick-off having to be delayed, the Guardian understands. At the end of the match UEFA made a second statement, blaming “thousands of fans” at the Liverpool end with “fake tickets” for the kick-off delay," it further added.

The French government had initially blamed supporters and fake ticketing for the disorder that led to fans being tear-gassed and robbed in Paris. But an inquiry later found a litany of administrative errors caused the chaos.

In the report, entitled Champions League Final: An Unavoidable Fiasco, two Senate committees investigated what went wrong on the night of the 28 May clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It found the authorities had unfairly blamed Liverpool fans.

Billy Hogan, Liverpool FC chief executive officer, said it had been "an incredibly challenging time over the course of the last six weeks".

But he added that he was “incredibly proud of our fanbase.”