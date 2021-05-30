Football

Man City falls to brutal Champions League final debutant jinx

Manchester City lost its maiden Champions League final on Sunday as it was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea. However, history suggests that none of the last seven teams making their Champions League final debut have won the title in their first attempt.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 May, 2021 03:21 IST
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was unable to lead Manchester City to its maiden Champions League title as his side was outplayed by Chelsea.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 May, 2021 03:21 IST

Manchester City lost its maiden Champions League final on Sunday as it slipped to a 1-0 loss to Premier League rival Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. However, history suggests that the Champions League has not been kind to its debutant finalists over the years.

Be it Arsene Wengers dominant Arsenal side in 2006, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham in 2019 or Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, all debutants have succumbed at the grandest stage of them all.

RELATED| Chelsea wins Champions League final

It is interesting to note that none of the last eight teams (including City) to make their Champions League final debut have managed to lift the title in their first attempt.

Here’s a look at the complete list.

Debutant TeamTeam lost toYear of the final
ValenciaReal Madrid2000
Bayer LeverkusenReal Madrid2002
MonacoPorto2004
ArsenalBarcelona2006
ChelseaManchester United2008
Tottenham HotspurLiverpool2019
Paris Saint-GermainBayern Munich2020
Manchester CityChelsea2021