Man City falls to brutal Champions League final debutant jinx

Manchester City lost its maiden Champions League final on Sunday as it slipped to a 1-0 loss to Premier League rival Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. However, history suggests that the Champions League has not been kind to its debutant finalists over the years.

Be it Arsene Wengers dominant Arsenal side in 2006, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham in 2019 or Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, all debutants have succumbed at the grandest stage of them all.

It is interesting to note that none of the last eight teams (including City) to make their Champions League final debut have managed to lift the title in their first attempt.

Here’s a look at the complete list.