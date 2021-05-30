Football Football Man City falls to brutal Champions League final debutant jinx Manchester City lost its maiden Champions League final on Sunday as it was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea. However, history suggests that none of the last seven teams making their Champions League final debut have won the title in their first attempt. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 03:21 IST Pep Guardiola was unable to lead Manchester City to its maiden Champions League title as his side was outplayed by Chelsea. - AP Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 03:21 IST Manchester City lost its maiden Champions League final on Sunday as it slipped to a 1-0 loss to Premier League rival Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. However, history suggests that the Champions League has not been kind to its debutant finalists over the years.Be it Arsene Wengers dominant Arsenal side in 2006, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham in 2019 or Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, all debutants have succumbed at the grandest stage of them all.RELATED| Chelsea wins Champions League final It is interesting to note that none of the last eight teams (including City) to make their Champions League final debut have managed to lift the title in their first attempt.Here’s a look at the complete list.Debutant TeamTeam lost toYear of the finalValenciaReal Madrid2000Bayer LeverkusenReal Madrid2002MonacoPorto2004ArsenalBarcelona2006ChelseaManchester United2008Tottenham HotspurLiverpool2019Paris Saint-GermainBayern Munich2020Manchester CityChelsea2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.