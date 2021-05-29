Chelsea's road to the Champions League Final

Chelsea will look to secure its second Champions League title when it takes on Manchester City on Saturday. The Blues won their first Champions League title 2008.

Thomas Tuchel's side was placed alongside Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes in Group E and Chelsea remained unbeaten to top the group. The side picked up 14 points from four wins and two draws and took on La Liga champion Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Chelsea beat Atletico 1-0 in the first leg and 2-0 in the reverse fixture to advance to the quarterfnals. The side took on Portugal's Porto and earned a 2-1 aggregate win to set up a semifinal clash against La Liga giant Real Madrid. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Madrid and Tuchel's side stormed to a 2-0 win the second leg to cruise into the final.