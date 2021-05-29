Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

Despite being a European powerhouse in the modern era, a Champions League final is untested waters for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will be well aware of that as he leads his team in a historic battle of joining the elite list of clubs, which boast of European glory at the highest stage.

Buried for a long time under neighbour Manchester United’s dominance and exploits, City has risen to the challenge and has been above its city-rival for the past few years.

Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City vs Chelsea

After been taken over by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City has rapidly developed itself as one of the most dominant teams in England and has won five Premier League titles since the takeover.

Europe hasn’t been kind to the English club with painful exits from the knockout stage but Guardiola and his men can make history by winning the first Champions League title in the club’s history when they face Chelsea in Saturday's final.