Football Football Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final Pep Guardiola lead Manchester City to its first Champions League final in its history and can himself join the list of elite managers who have won the title more than twice. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 23:07 IST After winning his third Premier League title with City, manager Pep Guardiola can cement his European legacy with the club by defeating Chelsea in the Champions League final. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 23:07 IST Despite being a European powerhouse in the modern era, a Champions League final is untested waters for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will be well aware of that as he leads his team in a historic battle of joining the elite list of clubs, which boast of European glory at the highest stage.Buried for a long time under neighbour Manchester United's dominance and exploits, City has risen to the challenge and has been above its city-rival for the past few years. After been taken over by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City has rapidly developed itself as one of the most dominant teams in England and has won five Premier League titles since the takeover.Europe hasn't been kind to the English club with painful exits from the knockout stage but Guardiola and his men can make history by winning the first Champions League title in the club's history when they face Chelsea in Saturday's final.