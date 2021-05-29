WATCH: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

Thomas Tuchel got a taste of a Champions League final last season with Paris Saint-Germain but unfortunately, could not relish the dish as his team lost to Bayern Munich by a solitary goal.

After being sacked by the French club mid-season few would have predicted Tuchel to reach the grandest stage in Europe this year, but as fate would have it, Chelsea came calling and he has led the English club to its third Champions League final.

Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City vs Chelsea

In a lot of ways, the start of his Chelsea career replicates that of Roberto Di Matteo- the manager who led Chelsea to its only Champions League victory in 2012 at Munich and a FA Cup final.

Tuchel has achieved the same feat and despite losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final, he has a chance to etch himself in Chelsea history if the London club manages to clinch the title from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Since taking charge of the London club in January, Tuchel has already gotten the better of Guardiola in both of their encounters-once each in the Premier League the FA Cup.