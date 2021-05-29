Football Football WATCH: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reached his second Champions League final in consecutive seasons and has the chance to win his first title in his managerial career. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 22:44 IST Since joining Chelsea in Janaury, Tuchel has taken Chelsea to two finals- the FA Cup and the Champions League. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 22:44 IST Thomas Tuchel got a taste of a Champions League final last season with Paris Saint-Germain but unfortunately, could not relish the dish as his team lost to Bayern Munich by a solitary goal.After being sacked by the French club mid-season few would have predicted Tuchel to reach the grandest stage in Europe this year, but as fate would have it, Chelsea came calling and he has led the English club to its third Champions League final. Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City vs Chelsea In a lot of ways, the start of his Chelsea career replicates that of Roberto Di Matteo- the manager who led Chelsea to its only Champions League victory in 2012 at Munich and a FA Cup final.Tuchel has achieved the same feat and despite losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final, he has a chance to etch himself in Chelsea history if the London club manages to clinch the title from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.Since taking charge of the London club in January, Tuchel has already gotten the better of Guardiola in both of their encounters-once each in the Premier League the FA Cup. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.