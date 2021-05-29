Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for the third Champions League trophy of his managerial career. The Spaniard had won two Champions League trophies with La Liga giant Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 and has now led City to its first final.

Guardiola had become the youngest manager to win the Champions League, at the age of 38, when he led Barcelona to the title in 2009.

He will be up against Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who is gunning for a maiden Champions League title.

"I will never suggest that it's me against Pep, We don't have a match of tennis tomorrow. Pep will prepare his team and I will prepare mine in the best way possible," Tuchel told a pre-match news conference on Friday.

Chelsea has beaten City twice since Tuchel took charge of the London club in January, winning in the FA Cup semifinal and then in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. But Tuchel is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team against the Premier League champion in Porto.