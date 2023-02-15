Football

Champions League: PSG coach Christophe Galtier hopeful of turnaround after defeat to Bayern Munich at home

AFP
Paris 15 February, 2023 10:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: PSG coach Christophe Galtier believes his team can still qualify for the quarterfinals.

FILE PHOTO: PSG coach Christophe Galtier believes his team can still qualify for the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said he was hopeful his side could still qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday.

“It might seem a banal thing to say but tonight nobody is through and nobody is out. I am daring to hope that we will be fresher in three weeks and if we can play the way we played in the last 25 to 30 minutes then we can beat Bayern,” said Galtier.

PSG was poor for long spells but improved towards the end after Kylian Mbappe came off the bench on his return from a thigh injury and injected pace and direction into the Parisian attack.

Mbappe twice had goals disallowed for offside, with his second attempt eight minutes from the end from a Nuno Mendes cutback only being ruled out because of a highly marginal call.

“The return leg will be in three weeks so we can hopefully get more players back for then and be fresher,” added Galtier, who had to contend with Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi coming off hurt at half-time.

“We can’t say how long he will be out. Achraf had an intense World Cup where he played on through the pain and it was already difficult at Monaco (a 3-1 defeat on Saturday) where he couldn’t start,” he said.

“We took the risk this time but he developed a muscle problem early on.

“Unfortunately we conceded just as we were preparing for Kylian to come on. We had two or three chances and sadly it was not enough but the last half an hour gives us hope.”

The second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

