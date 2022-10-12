Football

Champions League: Clinical Leipzig sends Celtic crashing out

Leipzig move up to second with six points, four behind leaders Real Madrid who drew 1-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk, while Celtic remain bottom with one point and two games remaining.

12 October, 2022 06:13 IST
RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with Mohamed Simakan.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with Mohamed Simakan. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH

RB Leipzig scored second-half goals through Timo Werner and substitute Emil Forsberg to earn a 2-0 win at Celtic in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday to end the home side’s hopes of reaching the last 16.

Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.

In a frantic first half, Leipzig dominated possession while Celtic had the better chances as they hit the woodwork twice and registered the only shot on target through Kyogo Furuhashi, but neither team were able to find the clinical edge.

The noise level at Celtic Park cranked up after Matt O’Riley’s low shot struck the post and Greg Taylor’s rebound rattled the bar before Furuhashi headed over a cross from Sead Haksabanovic.

Celtic made a sluggish start after the break and Leipzig looked the more dangerous as Willi Orban drew a swift save from Hart while Dominik Szoboszlai granted the hosts a reprieve after losing his footing with a clear sight of goal.

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda met substitute Aaron Mooy’s cross but steered his first-time effort wide before Werner and Forsberg punished Celtic on a night of missed opportunities for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

