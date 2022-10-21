UEFA Women’s Champions League: Bright sparks Chelsea to win at PSG

Millie Bright scored the only goal as Chelsea won 1-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday in a group stage clash between two clubs with Champions League title aspirations.

The England defender volleyed in Erin Cuthbert’s cross on 27 minutes at Stade Jean Bouin to secure Chelsea all three points in its opening Group A encounter.

Chelsea was without coach Emma Hayes for the trip to Paris. She is recovering from an emergency hysterectomy as part of her “ongoing battle with endometriosis”.

The English champion finished runner-up in Europe in 2021, while PSG reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season. The French club lost the final in 2015 and 2017.

Real Madrid saw off group stage debutant Vllaznia of Albania 2-0 in the other game in the section.

Esther Gonzalez broke the deadlock after 54 minutes in Shkoder and Olga Carmona wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot as Madrid also hit the woodwork four times.

Valentina Giacinta earned Roma a 1-0 victory at home to Slavia Prague as the Italians made a winning start on their first appearance in the group stage.

Twice former champion Wolfsburg eased to a 4-0 win against Austrian side St Polten to underline its status as Group B favourite.

Ewa Pajor struck twice in the opening quarter-hour in Germany before Lena Lattwein and Jill Roord rounded off a commanding display in the second half.