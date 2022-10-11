UEFA Champions League

Ancelotti says Benzema will start against Shakhtar

Real Madrid is top of Group F and can seal qualification to the last 16 with a win over Shakhtar.

AFP
11 October, 2022 00:01 IST
11 October, 2022 00:01 IST
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Karim Benzema (right) will start against Shakhtar while Vinicus Junior (left) coudl be rested ahead of El Clasico.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that Karim Benzema (right) will start against Shakhtar while Vinicus Junior (left) coudl be rested ahead of El Clasico. | Photo Credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid is top of Group F and can seal qualification to the last 16 with a win over Shakhtar.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that striker Karim Benzema is fit and will start for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, ahead of Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

Benzema will lead the attack for Madrid on Tuesday in Warsaw, where Shakhtar is playing its home matches because of the Russian war on Ukraine.

The forward missed the 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga, after featuring in two matches following his comeback from a thigh injury. Vinicius Junior may be rested, with the Clasico in mind.

"Vini is one of the players I have to evaluate because he's played everything. He played on Saturday night, we had the travel today, we have to evaluate it," said Ancelotti.

"Karim is doing well. We're quite sure he'll start the game tomorrow. He will play, like (Toni) Kroos, (Ferland) Mendy, who are fresh and will play."

Real Madrid is top of Group F and can seal qualification to the last 16 with a win over Shakhtar.

Also Read
Atletico confirm signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start again against the side from his homeland, although Ancelotti said Thibaut Courtois was feeling better after sciatica and could return for the Clasico.

"Andriy is quite shy. He's not a person that talks too much, it's normal that everything that is happening affects him, as it affects everyone in Ukraine," said Ancelotti.

"The only thing that we can do it offer solidarity. If he needs anything, we are here to help him."

"He's doing well. He's young. He has a lot of quality. These games help him gain experience and knowledge, the only things he needs because he has the qualities of a great goalkeeper."

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us