Atalanta vs PSG: Champions League quarterfinals LIVE - Where to watch, predicted XI

MATCH PREVIEW



Free-scoring Atalanta will take on French giant Paris Saint-Germain in the first quarterfinal. On paper, PSG looks stronger. However, the Ligue 1 side is yet to prove its mettle in the business end of the tournament as it has not been beyond the quarterfinals stage for about a decade now.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG defeated Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, marking its first win in the knock-out stages after four years. Unfortunately for the Ligue 1 champion, major names are expected to miss out. While Marco Verratti is injured and Kylian Mbappe is doubtful due to an ankle problem, midfielder Angel Di Maria remains suspended.



This will result in added responsibility for Neymar, who will lead his team's charge against Serie A's Atalanta. The Bergamo side, which finished third in the league for the second consecutive time, has managed to reach the knock-out stage in its debut Champions League campaign.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, which scored a staggering 98 goals in 38 league matches, will rely heavily on the exploits of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. Josip Ilicic, who scored all four goals when Atalanta won 4-3 in March to eliminate Valencia 8-4 on aggregate, will be missing in action as he has travelled back to Slovenia due to personal reasons.

PREDICTED XI Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Timothy Castagne, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Mario Pasalic, Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata PSG (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia

HEAD-TO-HEAD



This is the first time that Atalanta has made the UCL cut. The side has never faced Paris Saint-Germain before.



Atalanta form guide: D-W-D-W-L

PSG form guide: W-W-W-W-D



STAT ATTACK



- The 2019/20 edition will see the latest ending of a UEFA Champions League/European Cup campaign in history. Previously, the latest knockout game in the competition was the first final, played on June 13, 1956 between Real Madrid and Reims.

- This will be the first competitive game between Atalanta and PSG. Atalanta’s only previous encounter with a French club in a European competition was against Lyon in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stages – the Bergamo side drew 1-1 in France and won 1-0 at home.

- PSG has never won a single game against an Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League (D4, L2). It has also never kept a clean sheet in those six matches.

- Despite losing its opening three games this season, Atalanta is the first UEFA Champions League debutant to reach the quarterfinals of the competition since Leicester City in 2016/17 and the first Italian side to do so since Lazio in the 1999/2000 campaign.

- PSG is in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2015/16. It hasn't reached the final four of the competition since 1994/95 – that season, it was knocked out by AC Milan (0-3 aggregate), the only previous time it has faced an Italian opposition in the knockout stages of the competition.



