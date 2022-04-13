Atletico vs Man City, Liverpool vs Benfica: UEFA Champions League, Predicted XI, fantasy team

Atletico Madrid will head into its second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City, trailing 1-0 on aggregate courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's goal.

Diego Simeone's Atletico failed to register even a single shot on target in the first leg against Guardiola's City. If the Spanish champion fails to do so in the second leg, it will become just the second side after Deportivo La Coruna (against Porto in the 2003-04 semifinal) to not register a single shot on target throughout both legs.

Man City will be boosted by the return of Kyle Walker, who has served his three-match ban after he saw a red card against RB Leipzig in the Group Stage. Also, Ruben Dias, who has been out for six weeks, has travelled to Madrid.

For Atletico, Yannick Carrasco will be back after suspension kept him out of action in the first leg. Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez will be sidelined.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups:

Atletico Madrid's Predicted XI: Oblak(GK); Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke(C), Lodi; Griezmann, Felix. Manchester City's Predicted XI: Ederson(GK); Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne(C); Mahrez, Phil Foden, Sterling.

Liverpool enjoys a comfortable 3-1 lead on aggregate as it faces Benfica at Anfield for the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Statistics favour Liverpool as the Reds have won each of their last five games against Portuguese sides in the Champions League, scoring 16 goals and conceding three. Overall, Liverpool is unbeaten against Portuguese sides in the competition since Benfica won at Anfield in March 2006. (W7, D2).

Jurgen Klopp enjoys the luxury of a fully fit squad ahead of this important clash.

For Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo, he will have Jan Vertonghen back after a domestic ban. Among absentees are Lucas Verissimo, who is out on a cruciate ligament injury and Rodrigo Pinho. There are no fresh injury concerns.

Liverpool vs Benfica Predicted Lineups: