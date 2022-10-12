Barcelona vs Inter Milan, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted his team is in a precarious position in the Champions League but said they are out for revenge against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The Catalans lost 1-0 in Italy last week and only a win at Camp Nou will give them a realistic chance of qualifying for the knock-out phase and avoiding a second successive group stage elimination.

Inter heads into the game three points ahead of Barcelona, with three games remaining, and if it avoids defeat it can lock in a better head-to-head record against the Catalans.

“This is a special match, we did not do our homework well by losing the away games,” Xavi told a press conference Tuesday.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at Group C leader Bayern Munich on September 13 and then could not find a way through a crowded Inter defence at San Siro.

-AFP

HEAD TO HEAD

In the last nine meetings between the two teams in the Champions League, Barcelona has won six matches, Inter Milan has won two while one match ended in a draw.

In these nine matches, the Blaugrana has scored 14 goals to Nerrazurri’s seven goals.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona - Last 5 matches Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona - 2022/23 Group Stage Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona - 2019/20 Group Stage Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan - 2019/20 Group Stage Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona - 2018/19 Group Stage Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan - 2018/19 Group Stage

PREDICTED XI

Barcelona(4-3-3): Ter Stegen - Roberto, Pique, E Garcia, Alonso - Gavi, Busquets, Pedri - Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Inter Milan(3-5-2): Onana - Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco - L Martinez, Dzeko

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Barcelona vs Inter Milan will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST/ 12.30 AM IST on Thursday.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.