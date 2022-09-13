Highlights Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez score to secure Champions League win

Talking points from the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match: Bayern has now won more Champions League games against Barcelona (9) than any other team in the UCL. Robert Lewandowski had seven shots without scoring on his return to the Allianz Arena. Since the start of last season Leroy Sane has been directly involved in 14 goals in #UCL (8 goals, 6 assists) - only Robert Lewandowski (19) and Karim Benzema (17) surpass this in this period. Barcelona have conceded 16 goals from the last 30 shots on target they have faced against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (four games). Leroy Sané has now scored as many Champions League goals (18) as Ronaldinho. Gavi created four chances in this first half against Bayern, which is his best total in a full match for Barcelona in all competitions (54 games). (with inputs from Opta)

MATCH REPORT: UEFA Champions League Group C: Bayern beats Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski’s return to Munich; Inter beats Plzen 2-0

Full Time! Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona Two quick goals by Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane were enough for Nagelsmann’s men to secure a comfoertable win against a well fought Barcelona.

87’

Shot! Ansu Fati runs from the left to right of the box, as Torres take possession and shoots just wide off target.

Did you know? Leroy Sane got level to the Champions League goal tally of former Brazil and Barcelona star, Ronaldinho after the goal tonight, with 18 goals each.

82’

Neuer kicks the ball far and Barcelona takes possession of the ball. Bayern has moved from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2 wide formation at the moment, with the only intention to play out the game.

79’

Lewandowski hits the wall with the free kick, gets it back, passes to Alonso, who crosses for Garcia and the flag goes up for off-side.

78’

Foul! Lewandowski tries to get the ball into the box and Lucas makes a late challenge to gift Barcelona a free kick in front of the penalty box.

73’

Foul! Davies’ run is thwarted by Dembele in what looked like a rash challenge and Bayern gets a free kick. Kimmich takes it as a small pass and in the follow up De Jong is pulled back by Kimmich and the German gets into the book for the challenge.

Substitution for both sides For Barcelona, In: Eric Garcia, Out: Andres Christensen. For Bayern Munich, In: Serge Gnabry, Out: Sadio Mane

68’

Chance! Dembele makes a great run from the midfield, right into the final third, composes himself after cutting to his left. But his final shot is intercepted and cleared by Upamecano.

66’

Frenkie de Jong gets the ball in the penalty box after making a run behind the Bayern defence and he passes to Lewandowski, but the final shot lacks force as Neuer grabs the ball with ease.

63’

Miss! Pedri gets the ball into the Bayern box from the left, passes to Lewandowski, who gets it back to the Spaniard in front of Neuer, but his final shot is off target. This miss might just prove too costly for Xavi’s sdie.

54’ GOAL! Two goals in three minutes. Leroy Sane makes a solo run with the ball, barges into the box beating three defenders and puts it past Ter Stegen finally to double the lead for the Bavarians. And finally the Allianz Arena explodes, jumping and boiling and bumbling its way to joy.

51’ GOAL! Bayern breaks the deadlock with a set-piece goal Joshua Kimmich takes the free kick, and Lucas Hernandez heads it into the net to give Bayern Munich the lead it was looking for so long.

50’

Bayern Munich attacks on the counter, with Same to getting the ball to Mane, who gets the ball to Goretzka via Musiala and his shot is pushed away by Ter Stegen for a corner.

46’

Shot! Barcelona starts the second half on the same note as the first and Raphinha, after getting the ball in front of the box, goes for a shot right away. But it is off target.

Half-Time! Bayern Munich 0-0 FC Barcelona Despite Barcelona looking the better side, with more shots, Neuer’s reflex save off Lewandowski’s header keeps the match goalless at the mid-way mark.

43’

Penalty call! Dembele gets the ball in the box after the block and this time Davies dispossesses him of the ball as the Frenchman goes down appealing foe a penalty. So do the other Barcelona players, but the referee is not interested.

43’ Mazraoui marks Lewandowski well enough to deny a shot. Barcelona attacks on the counter and Pedri gets the ball into the box and crosses for Lewandowski, who fails to land a shot as he was closely marked by Mazraoui.

40’

What a mess from Bayern Munich! Musiala makes a run along the right flank and crosses for Mane, who collides with Muller to put the attack to bed.

38’

Barcelona has looked the better team by some distance tonight and Bayern Munich, in spite of getting the ball in te final third, has failed to capitalise thereon. Bayern tries to get the ball ahead again, but Pedri comes to Barca’s rescue, getting the ball back to Ter Stegen and ending any chance for Bayern to build on the attack.

33’

Kounde gets the ball back in play with a throw-in and Barcelona tries to build from the back, after Bayer clears the aerial ball from Koune for Raphinha.

30’

Shot! This match has been an end-to-end contest so far and continue to be so. Bayern tries another attack and Sabitzer, after getting the ball from Sane, shoots from outside the box. Just off target!

28’

Bayern attacks on the counter and Musiala beats Busquets as he makes the run into the box, but his cross is cleared by Christensen and Barcelona goes on for another attack. Lewandowski barges into the Bayern box, but his cross is intercepted and cleared by Upamecano.

27’

Shot! It is raining attack for Barcelona as Raphinha and Lewandowski get together for an attack and the Brazilian takes a shot that whizzes past the target.

21’ Save! Neuer saves Lewandowski’s shot Barcelona attacks yet again. This time, Alonso crosses from the left and Lewandowski heads the ball in, but Neuer makes a very good save to force the ball out. The ball falls for Gavi, but Bayern had tracked back by then.

18’ Lewandowski misses shot on target Barcelona goes on an attack on the counter after resisting three red shirts making forward runs. Dembele passes to his right to Gavi and his cross lands for Lewandowski right in front of Neuer. But the Pole fails to keep the ball on target. What a miss this!

15’

Davies beats Raohina and he plays a lovely one-two with Musiala and he gets the ball back and crosses for Mane, which is finally intercepted by Barcelona to end that attack.

14’

Chance! A poor shot from Neuer gets Lewandowski space to attack and Upamecano comes to Bayern’s rescue to deny the Pole a goal in a stadium he is too familiar to play at.

9’ Save! Neuer saves Pedri’s shot Lewandowski gets the ball up the pitch, passes to Dembele, who crosses for Pedri, who is situated right in center of the box. The Spaniard, stops to beat his marker, Upamecano and shoots. But Neuer makes a good save to deny an early goal to Barca.

8’

Bayern goes on another attack. Alphonso Davies makes a run along the left and crosses, but Sane overruns and Barcelona gets forward for an attack on the counter.

7’

Chance! Bayern gets the ball in the penalty box and just before Musiala gets to the bal, Alonso clears it out of danger.

5’

Bayern attacks on the counter along the right flank and Sane makes a run, delivers an aerial pass to Pavard, who is pushed down by Christensen for a foul.

Kick Off! The Champions League mega contest is underway in Munich. Bayern starts from right to left, while Barcelona starts on the other side.

Starting Lineups are out! Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Alonso, Christensen, Araujo, Kounde – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies – Kimmich, Sabitzer – Musiala, Muller, Sane – Mane

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in its second Champions League fixture at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The La Liga side has not been able to beat the Bavarians in the last four meetings and will look to settle the scores of its previous double in the group stages last season.

This competition is always difficult with great opponents – and Bayern are one of them. We’re doing very well and these kinds of games make us stronger. We know where we’re coming from. It’s set to be a great game in which we can impose our style of play and show that we’re a great squad.” — Ronald Araújo, Barcelona defender

Barcelona, this time, has Bayern’s second-highest goal scorer of all time – Robert Lewandowski – on its side. The Poland captain moved to Camp Nou this summer in a €50 million move.

"If I see him tomorrow, I will shake his hand. I'd be happy if our fans welcomed him well. That's normal when someone has given so much to the club,” said Julian Nagelsmann before the match.

“That's how things should be. I don't know if Lewy is their most dangerous player, but I'm sure he's their biggest goal threat. But if he doesn't get the ball, it will be difficult for him to score.”

Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona coach, has not lost a match this season and will look to continue the same against the German Champion.

In its first Champions League game, Barca beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1, which included a hattrick from the Pole, as he became the first player to score UCL hattricks for three teams – Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

"Tomorrow doesn't change anything, whether we win, draw or lose. We can't draw any conclusions based on one game, but it'll be a big challenge and a big achievement for us to win here. We've been working together for nine months and we see ourselves capable of competing tomorrow. We're excited," Xavi told the press in the pre-match press conference.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head:

In the last nine meetings between the two sides, Bayern Munich has won seven matches and lost just two. In the last three away fixtures against the Bavarians, Barcelona has conceded eight goals – something Xavi will be cautious about, this time.

Last five meetings:

⦿ Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona ⦿ Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich ⦿ Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich ⦿ Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona

Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona ⦿ Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich

Form Guide:

Barcelona comes into the match unbeaten this season, with four wins in its last five matches. Its goal-scoring prowess has been evident, with 19 goals in its last five fixtures.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has looked dodgy in securing three points in Bundesliga – drawing all of its last three league matches. It comes into the match following a 2-2 draw to VfB Stuttgart.

Barcelona's last five matches:

⦿ Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona ⦿ Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen ⦿ Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona

Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona ⦿ Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid

Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid ⦿ Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City

Bayern Munich's last five matches:

⦿ Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart ⦿ Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich

Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich ⦿ Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich ⦿ Viktoria Koln 1904 0-5 Bayern Munich

Viktoria Koln 1904 0-5 Bayern Munich ⦿ Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladback

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups: Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Alonso, Garcia, Araujo, Kounde – Gavi, Busquets, Pedri – Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies – Kimmich, Sabitzer – Gnabry, Muller, Sane – Mane

When and where to watch?

The Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The matches will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network and will be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.