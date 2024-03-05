MagazineBuy Print

Lazio fan arrested for Hitler salute as supporters sing fascist songs in German beer hall before Bayern Munich clash

A Munich police spokesman said that an 18-year-old from Italy was issued a four-figure fine after police were called to the Hofbräuhaus beer hall late on Monday.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 23:30 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Lazio won the first leg of the last-16 tie 1-0 against Bayern Munich.
FILE PHOTO: Lazio won the first leg of the last-16 tie 1-0 against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lazio won the first leg of the last-16 tie 1-0 against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AFP

One Italian fan among about 100 Lazio football supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party has been arrested and fined for giving a Hitler salute.

Munich police spokesman Michael Marienwald told The Associated Press on Tuesday that an 18-year-old from Italy was issued a four-figure fine after police were called to the Hofbräuhaus beer hall late Monday.

Marienwald said the police were looking at further action against more individuals after a large group of Lazio fans were filmed in the beer hall singing about the Blackshirts, the paramilitary wing of Italy’s National Fascist Party.

In a video published by the La Repubblica newspaper, the fans finished the song by chanting “Duce! Duce! Duce!” in reference to former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of Hitler. The fans appeared to be giving fascist salutes.

Hitler founded the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, better known as the Nazi party, with a speech in the same beer hall in 1920.

The Lazio fans were in Munich for their team’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Lazio won the first leg of the last-16 tie 1-0 and was bidding to reach the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Lazio /

Bayern Munich

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
