The Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off IST on April 20.

The Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD.

The Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Manchester City can be live streamed on Sony LIV.