Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Thomas Tuchel had beat Guardiola’s Manchester City within half a season in-charge of Chelsea. Having returned to management with a different side, Bayern Munich, it will be interesting to see if the German can do the same, starting this match, trailing from the first leg.
Showers at the Allianz Arena ahead of the Champions League second leg with a temperature of 5 degree celsius.
Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in 40 games in all competitions, and has a possible 13 more games to play this season. The Norwegian scored against Bayern in the first leg after demolishing another German team, Leipzig, with five goals in the previous round.
When and where will Bayern Munich vs Manchester City be played?
The Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off IST on April 20.
Where or how can I watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City?
The Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Manchester City?
The Champions League quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Manchester City can be live streamed on Sony LIV.