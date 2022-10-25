UEFA Champions League

Benfica vs Juventus: No goal-line technology at the Champions League match due to stadium works

Benfica commissioned works at the Estadio da Luz "without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier", UEFA said in a statement.

Reuters
25 October, 2022 22:55 IST
25 October, 2022 22:55 IST
Goal line technology will be absent at the Estadio da Luz because of construction work taking place at the stadium. (Representative Image)

Goal line technology will be absent at the Estadio da Luz because of construction work taking place at the stadium. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Benfica commissioned works at the Estadio da Luz "without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier", UEFA said in a statement.

The Champions League clash between Benfica and Juventus on Tuesday will be played without goal-line technology due to works at the Portuguese club's stadium, UEFA has said.

Also Read
Champions League: Benfica vs Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan, Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Live streaming info, predicted XIs, head to head

Benfica commissioned works at the Estadio da Luz "without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier", European football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday, which made the goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

The works included replacement of the giant screens, installation of LED lighting and a new sound system, Benfica said on its website.

"Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations," UEFA said.

Juventus, wh]ich is third in Group H on three points, must beat Benfica to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage.

A win for the Portuguese, second on eight points with leader Paris St Germain, would guarantee a last-16 spot.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us