Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid: Champions League, Highlights: Vinicius, Modric and Hazard score, UCL updates

Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League: Read the pre-match build up, predicted xi and live match updates as they happen in the UCL fixture in Scotland.

Last Updated: 07 September, 2022 03:19 IST
Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Celtic in the Champions League.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Celtic in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Starting Lineups out!
Celtic: Hart – Juranovic, Carter-Vickers,Jenz, Taylor – O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate – Abade, Giakoumakis, Jota
Real Madrid: Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema (C), Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr., Mendy

Real Madrid, the winner of the Champions League 2021-22, will begin its title defence against Celtic at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Real – the record winner of the UEFA Champions League – may come into the match as the stronger team on paper, but it will be cautious not to be complacent – something that led to its surprise upset to FC Sheriff in the Group stage last year.

Carlos Ancelotti, the most successful manager in the history of this tournament, will look to extend his success further, given he has announced he would move on from football management in 2024.

Los Blancos sits on top of the La Liga table with 12 points from four games with a 100 per cent win record.

Celtic, on the other hand, is enjoying its purple patch in the Scottish Premiership as well. It has not played in UCL since 2017-18.

The defending league champion – and the second most successful side ever in the league – also leads the table with 18 points with a cent per cent win rate.

Celtic vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Celtic and Real Madrid have met twice in a competitive fixture before, with each team winning a match in the quarterfinals of the European Cup 1979/80. Real had eventually won the two-legged contest 3-2.

CEL vs RMA H2H
Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic (August 11, 1012) (Friendly)
Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (March 19, 1980) (European Cup QF)
Celtic 2-0 Real Madrid (March 5, 1980) (European Cup QF)
Celtic 1-0 Real Madrid (June 7, 1967) (Friendly)

Celtic vs Real Madrid – Form guide

The Scottish Giant is on an 18-match unbeaten run and has not lost a game in eight matches. It is also unbeaten in eight home fixtures.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is unbeaten in five away games and has won its last six matches. It is on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Celtic in its last 5 games: W W W W W

  • ⦿ Celtic 4-0 Rangers
  • ⦿ Ross County 1-4 Celtic
  • ⦿ Dundee United 0-9 Celtic
  • ⦿ Celtic 2-0 Hearts
  • ⦿ Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic

Real Madrid in its last 5 games: W W W W W

  • ⦿ Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis
  • ⦿ Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid
  • ⦿ Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid
  • ⦿ Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid
  • ⦿ Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups
Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hart – Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Startfelt, Taylor – O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate – Abade, Giakoumakis, Jota
Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Courtois – Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy – Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga – Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
When and where is Celtic vs Real Madrid being played?
The Champions League fixture CEL vs RMA will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Wednesday.
Where can I watch Celtic vs Real Madrid in India?
Channel: Ten1, Ten1 HD
OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV
Time: 12:30 am

