Starting Lineups out! Celtic: Hart – Juranovic, Carter-Vickers,Jenz, Taylor – O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate – Abade, Giakoumakis, Jota Real Madrid: Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema (C), Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr., Mendy

Team News!



Two changes from the Glasgow Derby win



Giakoumakis leads the attack

Jenz replaces Starfelt in the Celts' defence



Real Madrid, the winner of the Champions League 2021-22, will begin its title defence against Celtic at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Real – the record winner of the UEFA Champions League – may come into the match as the stronger team on paper, but it will be cautious not to be complacent – something that led to its surprise upset to FC Sheriff in the Group stage last year.

Carlos Ancelotti, the most successful manager in the history of this tournament, will look to extend his success further, given he has announced he would move on from football management in 2024.

Los Blancos sits on top of the La Liga table with 12 points from four games with a 100 per cent win record.

Celtic, on the other hand, is enjoying its purple patch in the Scottish Premiership as well. It has not played in UCL since 2017-18.

The defending league champion – and the second most successful side ever in the league – also leads the table with 18 points with a cent per cent win rate.

Celtic vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Celtic and Real Madrid have met twice in a competitive fixture before, with each team winning a match in the quarterfinals of the European Cup 1979/80. Real had eventually won the two-legged contest 3-2.

CEL vs RMA H2H Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic (August 11, 1012) (Friendly) Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic (March 19, 1980) (European Cup QF) Celtic 2-0 Real Madrid (March 5, 1980) (European Cup QF) Celtic 1-0 Real Madrid (June 7, 1967) (Friendly)

Celtic vs Real Madrid – Form guide

The Scottish Giant is on an 18-match unbeaten run and has not lost a game in eight matches. It is also unbeaten in eight home fixtures.

manager Ange Postecoglou speaks ahead of Champions League Matchday One.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is unbeaten in five away games and has won its last six matches. It is on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Celtic in its last 5 games: W W W W W

⦿ Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Celtic 4-0 Rangers ⦿ Ross County 1-4 Celtic

Ross County 1-4 Celtic ⦿ Dundee United 0-9 Celtic

Dundee United 0-9 Celtic ⦿ Celtic 2-0 Hearts

Celtic 2-0 Hearts ⦿ Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic

Real Madrid in its last 5 games: W W W W W

⦿ Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis ⦿ Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid

Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid ⦿ Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid ⦿ Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid

Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid ⦿ Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt