Champions League final: No COVID-19 bubbles for English fans in Porto

Thousands of English football fans coming to Porto for Saturday's Champions League final will not have to stay in bubbles and will not face restrictions on movement during their limited stay, Portuguese police said on Thursday.

"The borders are open. The city and the country are opening up little by little. Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned," Porto police Superintendent Cardoso da Silva told a news briefing.

"There are no restrictions of movement for fans," he added.

The capacity for the final between Manchester City and Chelsea will be capped at 16,500, while the normal capacity of the Estadio do Dragao is 50,000.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Lysander Strong said the two clubs had sent recommendations to fans to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.

Since May 17, British visitors have been allowed into Portugal with proof of a negative PCR test result.

Silva said that around 80 charter flights with English football fans were expected to land on Saturday for the final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Under the rules announced two weeks ago, when UEFA moved the event to Porto from Istanbul, passengers were to fly back within 24 hours. But police spokesman Marco Almeida said that now they can stay longer if they choose not to take scheduled return flights.

"Portugal is a nice liberal society, and they (fans) are free to go wherever they want to go," said Strong.

Eight British police officers — specialised in dealing with football fans — are in Portugal and will work with Portuguese police to guarantee public order.