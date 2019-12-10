Football Champions League Champions League Champions League scenarios: Head-to-head rule, who can qualify We look at the teams qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, including the scenarios in each group and the head-to-head tiebreaker rule. Team Sportstar 10 December, 2019 20:33 IST If teams finish level on points in the Champions League group stages, they will be separated by the head-to-head rule. - AP Team Sportstar 10 December, 2019 20:33 IST The final week of the Champions League group stages is here and the progress of teams, including defending champion Liverpool, to the round of 16 will be decided across games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The third-placed team in each group will automatically qualify for the last 32 stages of the Europa League.Teams that have qualified for the knockoutsReal Madrid (Group A)Paris Saint-Germain (Group A)Bayern Munich (Group B)Tottenham Hotspur (Group B)Manchester City (Group C)Juventus (Group D)Barcelona (Group F)RB Leipzig (Group G)READ: Champions League points tableWhat is the head-to-head rule?The head-to-head rule will come in to effect if two or more teams finish level on points. The teams will then will be separated in the following order:1) Points tallied in meetings between them2) Goal difference in matches between them 3) Goals scored in matches between them4) Away goals scored in matches between them5) Goal difference in group matches6) Goals scored in group matches7) Away goals scored in group matches8) Wins in group matches9) Away wins in group matches10) Disciplinary points (Red card = 3 points, Yellow card = 1 point, Two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)11) UEFA club coefficient12) If three teams finish level on points, the first four points mentioned above are applied until we are left with one team. ScenariosGroup AParis Saint-Germain finishes as the group-topper with Real Madrid finishing second. Group BBayern Munich is the table-topper with a hundred per cent record so far while Tottenham will finish second.Group CManchester City will finish as the group-topper while the second place remains up for grabs. - Second placed Shakhtar Donetsk (six points) can advance with a win over Atalanta. A draw will also suffice if Dinamo Zagreb doesn't beat City.- Dinamo (five points) needs to pull off a win over City and hope Shakhtar doesn't beat Atalanta. - Atalanta (four points) must beat Shakhtar and hope Dinamo doesn't beat City.Group DJuventus is through to the last 16 as the table-topper. - Atletico Madrid (seven points) can progress with a win over Lokomotiv Moscow. If Atletico finishes level on points with Bayer Leverkusen (six points), the former will progress on account of the away goals factor in the head-to-head rule.- Bayer needs to win against Juventus and hope Atletico doesn't beat Moscow.Group ELiverpool, Napoli and RB Salzburg are still in contention for the two spots in the round of 16.- Table-topper Liverpool (10 points) can progress with a win or a draw away to RB Salzburg (seven points). Liverpool can progress in defeat if it can score more than three goals at Salzburg.- Napoli (9 points) can advance with a draw against Genk as long as Salzburg doesn't beat Liverpool. - Salzburg needs a win to be in contention and can advance with a 1-0 win over Liverpool due to its three-plus away goal advantage in the head-to-head ruling. Group FBarcelona will finish as the table-topper.- Second-placed Inter Milan (7 points) can advance with a win or a draw against Barcelona and if Borussia Dortmund (7 points) loses to Slavia Praha.- Similarly, Dortmund can progress with a win or a draw against Praha and if Inter loses to Barcelona.- If Inter and Dortmund finish level on points, the former will progress because of away goals advantage in the head-to-head rule.Group GLeipzig has qualified but its position on the table isn't secure yet.- Leipzig (10 points) can finish top with a draw against Lyon.- Zenit can progress with a win or a draw and if Lyon fails to beat Leipzig. Zenit St. Petersburg (7 points) has more points from its meetings with Lyon in the head-to-head equation in the event both teams finish level on points. - Lyon can advance with a win or a draw against Leipzig and if Zenit loses against Benfica.Group HAjax, Valencia and Chelsea are in contention for the two knockout berths.- Table-topper Ajax (10 points) can progress as the table-topper with a win or a draw against Valencia and if Chelsea fails to beat Lille.- Valencia (8 points) can progress with a win or a draw against Ajax and if Chelsea loses.- Chelsea can progress with a win or a draw against Lille and if Valencia loses to Ajax.- Valencia has a better head-to-head record against Chelsea, while the Blues have a better H2H record against Ajax. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos