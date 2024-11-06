MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz

Dortmund has now won its last two matches in all competitions after beating RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last week, only days after Dortmund’s shock German Cup exit to VfL Wolfsburg.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 03:59 IST , DORTMUND

Reuters
Dortmund’s celebrate after the Champions League opening phase match between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Dortmund's celebrate after the Champions League opening phase match between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
infoIcon

Dortmund’s celebrate after the Champions League opening phase match between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund substitute Donyell Malen scored an 85th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday and make it three wins from four matches.

The Dutch striker, who has spent a lot of time on the bench this season with speculation swirling about his future at the club, had come on in the 67th minute.

He intercepted a ball in the Austrians’ half, played a one-two with Serhou Guirassy and finished in the box with a well-taken shot.

The result sees Dortmund, last year’s finalists, which next plays Dinamo Zagreb on November 27, bounce back following its 5-2 loss at holder Real Madrid on the previous matchday.

It has now won its last two matches in all competitions after beating RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last week, only days after Dortmund’s shock German Cup exit to VfL Wolfsburg.

ALSO READ:  Amorim’s Sporting thumps Man City as Gyokeres hits hat-trick

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase this season, where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

Dortmund had spent much of the first half in possession and had their share of chances but lacked a clinical finish, Guirassy coming agonisingly close with a low drive in the 28th.

The visitor, which has now lost all four games, was dangerous on the break, however, and threatened through Jusuf Gazibegovic’s curled effort.

Sturm’s Mika Biereth also came close in the 71st, but the Dane missed with a close-range header. Instead, it was the Germans who scored to move up to fourth in the standings. The Austrians, still without a point, are in 32nd place.

