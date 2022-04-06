Champions League Quarterfinals: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern, head-to-head, streaming info

With the first set of the first leg done and dusted for the Champions League quarterfinal first-leg, two more matches will be played tonight. Chelsea and Real Madrid will play at Stamford Bridge, while Villarreal will host the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019-20 Winner, Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid, having pulled off a brilliant comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round-of-16, will eye an early lead with manager Carlo Ancelotti fit again, after recovering from COVID-19.

The 13-time UCL Champion will be in action against the same side that eliminated it last year, looking for revenge as Chelsea, on the other hand, aims for consecutive UCL title wins under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Villarreal, which secured a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League, has become surprise challengers. It beat Italian giant Juventus, breaking into the quarterfinals for the third time in its history.

On the previous two occassions, it was eliminated by Arsenal. This time, its opponent is from Germany.

Three English clubs and as many Spanish clubs are playing in this round and Chelsea, after winning the League last season, will see the Premier League as a potential contender to indicate which league houses the Champion of Europe.

As of now, Spain leads the list to have the most clubs in the final eight at 55, while England sits second at 50.

Two of the three English clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool, will be in action tonight, while two of the three Spanish sides will play their first legs of the quarterfinals tomorrow night.

