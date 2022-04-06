Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, Predicted XI, fantasy team

Real Madrid will look to forget past woes against Premier League giant Chelsea when the two sides lock horns at the Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have failed to beat the Blues on its last five encounters, which includes the 1971 European Winners' Cup and last season's eliminator. Spanish daily Marca has called Tuchel's side a 'stone in the shoe of Madrid' for this very season.

The Champion of Europe last season has been stunned by Brentford in the Premier League and La Liga leader will take notes to add to its misery in London.

Carlo Ancelotti, the team's manager has rejoined the team after recovering from COVID-19 and will face a side that he led to the top of the Premier League 12 years ago.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups:

Chelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy (GK), Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cezar Azpilicueta (C), Reece James, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (C), Vinicius Jr.

Villarreal has been a dark horse for the Champions League this season. The Spanish side had earned automatic qualification after winning the Europa League and has justified its place with a daring win over Juventus.

Villarreal's manager, Unai Emery, who led his side Paris Saint-Germain to a win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, will look to repeat the same with the La Liga side this time. - AP

The La Liga side has made it through the quarter finals only once in its history -- in 2006, when it was humbled by Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

This time around, Villarreal will play UEFA Champions League 2019-20 winner, Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians will be boosted by the return of Alphonso Davies, who will be hoping to make a comeback after four months, owing to COVID-19 problems.

Leon Goretzka, who marked his return in the previous match against Freiburg, will also be expected to start in the midfield.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups: