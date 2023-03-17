UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draws: what time is the draw, which teams are part of it and where will it be held

The quarterfinal and the semifinal draw for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season will be made on Friday.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 13:01 IST
Real Madrid is the current holder of the UEFA Champions League Trophy.

Real Madrid is the current holder of the UEFA Champions League Trophy. | Photo Credit: David Ramos

The Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals are set to take place on Friday with eight teams left in the competition.

All eyes will be on reigning champion Real Madrid, German powerhouse Bayern Munich and England’s Manchester City as the names go into the pot.

Who are the teams left in the Champions League?

Manchester City, Chelsea (England), Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal)

Where is the Champions League draw held?

The Champions League draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the Champions League draw be held?

The Champions League draw will be held onFriday, March 17, 4.30 PM IST (11 am GMT)

What are the Champions League draw rules?

The quarterfinal stage of the Champions League draw has no rules with any team eligible to face the other.

When are the Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures?

The two-legged Champions League quarterfinals are on April 11, 12 and 18, 19. The semifinals will be played on May 9, 10 and 16, 17

