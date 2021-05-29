Football Champions League Champions League Champions League final: Man City's Gundogan picks up minor knock in training session The German midfielder bumped into City captain Fernandinho as he made a diving header during the session at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday. Reuters Porto 29 May, 2021 08:48 IST Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (L) attends a training session at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 28, 2021 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final. - AFP Reuters Porto 29 May, 2021 08:48 IST Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan limped out of his team's last training session on the eve of Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea.The German midfielder bumped into City captain Fernandinho as he made a diving header during the session at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday.The injury appeared to be a straightforward knock rather than a more concerning muscle problem, and City did not appear overly concerned. Champions League final: Porto locals' fury as COVID rules eased for English fans Gundogan had been City's only injury worry going into the final but said earlier this week that he was feeling fine.The former Borussia Dortmund player was substituted as a precaution early in the second half of the 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on May 18. It's not me versus Guardiola, says Chelsea's Tuchel ahead of Champions League final With City taking no risks, Gundogan sat out of the final day 5-0 win over Everton last week.Mendy, Kante set to be fit for CL finalChelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder N'Golo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.