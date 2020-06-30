Football Champions League Champions League Champions League mini-tournament still on despite COVID-19 threat in Lisbon, says UEFA UEFA said its positive of conducting the Champions League mini-tournament in Portugal capital Lisbon, which has seen a surge of coronavirus cases recently. Reuters PARIS 30 June, 2020 20:08 IST UEFA said it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Lisbon where it hopes to conduct the remaining Champions League matches of the season. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 30 June, 2020 20:08 IST UEFA currently sees no need for a plan B for the Champions League final tournament due to be held in Lisbon, despite several suburbs of the Portuguese capital preparing to go back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge again.“UEFA is in permanent contact with the Portuguese Football Association and the local authorities,” the governing body told French sports daily L'Equipe.“We hope that everything will go well and that it will be possible to organise the tournament in Portugal. For the moment there is no reason to have a plan B.“We're monitoring the situation on a daily basis and we'll adapt if we have to.”READ: UEFA confirms Lisbon as venue for Champions League mini-tournament UEFA said earlier this month that this seasons Champions League, suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, would be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament in Lisbon from August 12-23.Last Thursday, the Portuguese government said that those living in the affected areas of the capital - 19 parishes not including downtown Lisbon - would be allowed to leave home only to buy essential goods or to travel to and from work. The measure will be in place July 1-14 and will then be reviewed. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos