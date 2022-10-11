UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Rangers live streaming info: When and where to watch, predicted XI, preview

Liverpool, coming at the back of a gruelling 2-3 loss over Arsenal in the Premier League, will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League group A clash at the Ibrox stadium on Wednesday.

In the reverse fixture, Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over the Scottish Premier League side thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Rangers has struggled in the Champions League this season, losing all three games and is languishing at the bottom of the group.

Predicted XI Liverpool: Allisonn, Alexander Arnold, matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Davis, Kent, Morelos, Davies, Barisic, King, Tillman

UCL form guide Liverpool: W-W-L Rangers: L-L-L

Where to watch Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match will be shown live across the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Liverpool play Rangers in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at 12.30am IST on Wednesday, October 12.