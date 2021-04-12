Pochettino hoping PSG's home form will improve against Bayern

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino hoped his team's home form will match its away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into its Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

"I agree that we've been better away from home," Pochettino told a news conference on Monday.

"It is something we will have to look into at the end of the season but let's hope things start turning around tomorrow," the Argentinian added.

PSG suffered in Munich last Wednesday with the German champions boasting 31 attempts on goal, but Pochettino's team were ruthless up front with Kylian Mbappe scoring a double.

ALSO READ | Klopp to get small-scale reminder of Real training pitch

They will, however, be without captain Marquinhos in the starting 11 after the centre back picked up an adductor muscle injury in the first leg.

"I don't know yet if he will be playing," Pochettino said.

"We will see how he feels tomorrow and he could be in the squad but I don't think he will be able to start. So maybe he'll be on the bench," he added.

Verratti available after COVID recovery

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti will be eligible following a week long isolation after being infected by COVID-19 while on international duty, but he is unlikely to start.

"In principle, it will be difficult for Marco to start while Alessandro Florenzi's situation will be assessed tomorrow," the Argentine coach added.

Italy full back Florenzi also tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from international duty.

Pochettino said PSG's attitude would be key when they face Bayern Munich in the return leg.

"It was already hard to keep the ball against Barcelona already, it doesn't matter who is playing. It's a question of collective attitude. It's a challenge for tomorrow, being able to keep the ball and hurt the opposition.

"The Barca game is behind us and the Bayern game is another story. There will be moments when we will struggle and it's in these moments that we will need to show solidarity and solidity," he explained.