UEFA Champions League

Chelsea’s new signings starting to settle despite poor results, says Havertz

Last month’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace remains Chelsea’s only victory in nine games this year.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 12:02 IST
16 February, 2023 12:02 IST
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. | Photo Credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN

Last month’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace remains Chelsea’s only victory in nine games this year.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz was encouraged by the way the club’s new signings are gelling with the team despite the side recording only one win in 2023.

Chelsea, beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, spent more than $350 million to bring in eight players in January but did not sign a proven striker.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of its Champions League squad, on-loan forward Joao Felix hit the woodwork as Chelsea registered 21 shots against Dortmund, including eight on target, in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The return leg will be played on March 7 in London.

Also Read
Champions League: Adeyemi goal gives Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

“We have had a lot of new players join in this window, and I think you can definitely see us improving and getting that chemistry with one another now,” Havertz said.

“This was another step forward, even though we lost. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but I think we showed some good signs – especially in the second half – and we need to build on that.”

Since manager Graham Potter took over in September, Chelsea has scored only 25 goals in 24 games and managed only three in its last eight.

Last month’s 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace remains its only victory in nine games this year.

Against Dortmund, Felix also hit the crossbar while Kalidou Koulibaly and Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for a British record fee of more than $130 million, were denied by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

“I don’t think we should be too unhappy with our performance because we created the opportunities, but it’s just frustrating that we couldn’t take any of them,” Havertz said. “We have to look at that and try to improve on that front.”

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us