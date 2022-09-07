UEFA Champions League

Dinamo Zagreb stuns Chelsea in Champions League group stage opener

Zagreb had conceded in every home game in the league this season but kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side in its 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Reuters
ZAGREB 07 September, 2022 00:47 IST
ZAGREB 07 September, 2022 00:47 IST
Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian forward Mislav Orsic celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match against Chelsea at The Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian forward Mislav Orsic celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match against Chelsea at The Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Zagreb had conceded in every home game in the league this season but kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side in its 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Dinamo Zagreb claimed a shock victory over Chelsea in its Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday as it beat the 2021 European champion 1-0 at home thanks to a blistering solo run from Croatian forward Mislav Orsic.

Zagreb had conceded in every league game this season but Ante Cacic’s team kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side, which topped Europe’s transfer spending charts with an outlay of over 250 million pounds ($299.62 million) this summer.

Chelsea has now lost three of its last five matches in all competitions and Thomas Tuchel was seen fuming on the touchline as his 100th match in charge of the London club ended in defeat.

Also Read
Dortmund beats Copenhagen 3-0 to begin Champions League campaign in style

Zagreb opened the scoring against the run of play when Orsic was sent through on goal on a solo counter-attack, outrunning Chelsea's new recruit Wesley Fofana and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a delicate touch.

“It’s an underperformance from us. We don’t finish our half-chances. We conceded a counter-attack that is far too easy,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

“There’s too much to analyse, I am part of this. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be.”

Chelsea had created scoring opportunities in the opening stages but was deflated by the goal and Thomas Tuchel's side looked short of ideas in front of a resolute Zagreb defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut alongside Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz in the front line but they failed to click while Arrizabalaga was called into action twice to deny Zagreb, the second an acrobatic save to parry a shot from distance.

Chelsea did not threaten in the box until Tuchel made all five substitutions but Zagreb held firm. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also made a crucial reflex save from a stinging Mason Mount shot late in the game.

“At the moment, everything is missing. I will not talk about individuals, we play as a team, we lose as a team,” Tuchel added.

“I need to find a solution for the next match. It’s not enough.”

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us