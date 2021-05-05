UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Live Score: Chelsea's Pulisic benched, Hazard starts for Real Madrid

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid from Stamford Bridge in London.

11:50pm: Real Madrid was dealt a blow ahead of the second leg as Raphael Varane was ruled out of the fixture. Read about it here: Varane ruled out of Chelsea game

11:40pm: In case you need a reminder of what happened in the first leg, here it is: Madrid and Chelsea draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals as Pulisic, Benzema find the net

11:30pm: So Zinedine Zidane has opted to start with Hazard in the return leg. The Belgian did get game time last week in the first leg and it seems like Zidane possibly is trying to play a psychological mind game by starting the forward for this game. Sergio Ramos is also expectedly back for Los Blancos.

For Chelsea, the goal scorer from the first leg- Christan Pulisic- misses out as Thomas Tuchel has preferred Kai Havertz as one of the three forwards, along with Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Here are the starting XIs for both teams:

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Militao, Ramos, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius.

Full Squads Real Madrid Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lubin, Altube Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Miguel Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas, Blanco Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Rodrygo Chelsea Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud