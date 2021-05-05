Champions League UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Live Score: Chelsea's Pulisic benched, Hazard starts for Real Madrid Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Score: Follow Live updates from the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal game between Chelsea and Real Madrid played at Stamford Bridge. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 May, 2021 23:50 IST Eden Hazard starts for Real Madrid against his former club Chelsea on his former home ground Stamford Bridge- REUTERS - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 May, 2021 23:50 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid from Stamford Bridge in London.11:50pm: Real Madrid was dealt a blow ahead of the second leg as Raphael Varane was ruled out of the fixture. Read about it here: Varane ruled out of Chelsea game11:40pm: In case you need a reminder of what happened in the first leg, here it is: Madrid and Chelsea draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals as Pulisic, Benzema find the net11:30pm: So Zinedine Zidane has opted to start with Hazard in the return leg. The Belgian did get game time last week in the first leg and it seems like Zidane possibly is trying to play a psychological mind game by starting the forward for this game. Sergio Ramos is also expectedly back for Los Blancos.For Chelsea, the goal scorer from the first leg- Christan Pulisic- misses out as Thomas Tuchel has preferred Kai Havertz as one of the three forwards, along with Timo Werner and Mason Mount. Here are the starting XIs for both teams:Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount. Real Madrid: Courtois; Militao, Ramos, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius.Full SquadsReal MadridGoalkeepers: Courtois, Lubin, AltubeDefenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, MiguelMidfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas, BlancoForwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, RodrygoChelseaGoalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy CaballeroDefenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Emerson PalmieriMidfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tino Anjorin, Billy GilmourForwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud Where can you watch the Champions League live in India?Live telecast of the UCL 2020-21 semifinals will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. SONY LIV will provide live streaming online