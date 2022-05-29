Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League Courtois creates Champions League record in final win Courtois made nine saves -- most in a Champions League final -- to hold on to a cleansheet to give Madrid a 1-0 win. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:30 IST Thibaut Courtois after Madrid's win in the Champions League. - AP Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:30 IST Thibaut Courtois pulled off a performance of a lifetime in Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday at Stade de France.Courtois made nine saves -- most in a Champions League final -- to hold on to a cleansheet to give Madrid a 1-0 win.READ: Vinicius goal gives Madrid 14th Champions League win The shot-stopper thwarted Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago among others as Liverpool failed to translate its dominance.The 30-year-old Belgian moved to Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 and endured a rocky start before he began to turn his form around and assert his status as the number one in the team"Unbelievable! I tell you, I cannot believe it!" Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said of Courtois's performance. Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :