Courtois creates Champions League record in final win

Thibaut Courtois pulled off a performance of a lifetime in Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday at Stade de France.

Courtois made nine saves -- most in a Champions League final -- to hold on to a cleansheet to give Madrid a 1-0 win.

The shot-stopper thwarted Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago among others as Liverpool failed to translate its dominance.

The 30-year-old Belgian moved to Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 and endured a rocky start before he began to turn his form around and assert his status as the number one in the team

"Unbelievable! I tell you, I cannot believe it!" Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said of Courtois's performance.