Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goals record in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo stands alone as the most prolific Champions League goalscorer of all time.

For Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus, the Portugal superstar has brought his gifts to bear against the continent's finest.

A five-time winner in Europe's top competition, Ronaldo scored his 100th Champions League goal against Bayern Munich on April 18 three years ago - part of a thrilling hat-trick that wrapped up an extra-time triumph in the quarterfinals.

READ| Sarri reveals 'conflicted relationship' with Chelsea players

Here, with some help from Opta, we trawl through his incredible record in numbers.

128 – Ronaldo's overall Champions League haul, amassed over the course of 169 games. Lionel Messi is next on the list with 114, while Real Madrid great Raul is a relatively distant third on 71.

15 – His first 15 goals in the competition came at United, including a superb header in the 2008 final against Chelsea.

105 – The bulk of Ronaldo's prolific tally came at Madrid in just 101 appearances.

86 – His minutes-per-goal figure at Madrid clocks in at under 90.

8 – Since joining Juventus at the start of last season, Ronaldo has eight goals in 16 Champions League outings.

8 – No player has more than Ronaldo's eight Champions League hat-tricks, a feat matched by Messi.

33 – The number of different Champions League opponents Ronaldo has scored against. Messi pips him here with 34.

17 – His 17 goals in Madrid's triumphant 2013-14 campaign are the most scored by a player in a single Champions League campaign. With 16 in 2015-16 and 15 in 2017-18, Ronaldo boasts the three most prolific single season returns.

10 – Perhaps Juve was motivated to sign Ronaldo as a means of stopping him scoring against it! The 10 goals he netted versus the Turin giant is the most for any player against a single Champions League opponent. He has nine apiece at the expense of Bayern and Ajax.