Football Champions League Champions League Depay's return would give Lyon advantage against Juventus: Sylvinho Sylvinho believes Memphis Depay's return will be a boost for Lyon in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Italian champion Juventus. Dejan Kalinic 01 June, 2020 09:16 IST Lyon forward Memphis Depay could return to full fitness for the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Juventus. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 June, 2020 09:16 IST Lyon will have an advantage against Juventus in the Champions League if Memphis Depay is fit, according to former head coach Sylvinho.The Ligue 1 side recorded a surprise 1-0 win over Juve in the first leg of their last-16 tie in February before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.Depay, 26, missed that clash after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December, but is reportedly ready to return to training in June.Sylvinho, who was at the helm of Lyon for 11 games last year, believes the attacker's return could give the club the upper-hand."Lyon had a good result at home, but there is also the comeback and playing at Juventus is very difficult," the former Barcelona and Arsenal left-back told Sky Sport on Sunday.READ: Sagnol tells Lyon move for Sakho would be risky business "I don't know if Depay will be able to return, but if he succeeds, it could make a real difference. He is strong physically and technically and he has character."I like him so much. If he is able then Lyon will have an advantage."Depay has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 18 games this season and his return would be a boost for Lyon, with the Champions League to potentially be completed in August.