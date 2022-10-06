Haaland scores record 28 goals in 22 Champions League outings

UEFA Champions League

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 10:08 IST
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, a goals per game record of 1.27. There are 98 teams with a worse goals per game record than him in the competition.

Haaland continued his purple patch with two more goals as Manchester City thrashed Copenhagen 5-0 to make it three wins out of three in Champions League Group G.

Haaland is also the third player to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League appearances for an English club, after Marouane Chamakh for Arsenal and Ferran Torres for Man City. 

Haaland completed a £51.5m Manchester City move in June this year. Haaland had scored 86 goals in 89 games for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, had said at the time: “Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system. His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.”

