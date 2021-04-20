'No doubt' that FIFA 'disapproves' of Super League: Infantino

There is only one topic dominating the discussions amongst the football fraternity since yesterday- The European Super League (ESL).

Right from its announcement, the Super League has invited criticism for its inclusive approach, which most feel, attacks the very fabric of football.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that there is "no doubt whatsoever" that the global football governing body "disapproves" of the proposed European Super League.

"At FIFA we can only and strongly disapprove the creation of the Super League, of a Super League who is a closed shop, a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and from FIFA," Infantino told at a UEFA congress in Switzerland.

"It is our task to protect the European sport model, so if some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choices," said Infantino.

"Either you're in or you're out. You can't be half in and half out. Think of it, this has to be absolutely, absolutely clear."

The twelve founding clubs- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid, headed by Madrid President Florentino Perez have received scathing attacks for participating in a competition reeking of elitism.

While the owners of the aforementioned clubs have been called out for their avaricious behaviour, the founding clubs, till now, have maintained a common viewpoint regarding ESL saying that it will do nothing but good to football.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has already said that the breakaway clubs would be banned from all upcoming, and even current European competitions.